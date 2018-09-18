4 for TIGER HALL– WPHS HALL OF FAME 2018 INDUCTEES ANNOUNCED: BRUNI ’53, BARUCH ’56, ANDERSON ’65, SCHLESINGER ’72

WPCNR MILESTONES. From the White Plains High School Hall of Fame. September 18. 2018:

Four White Plains High School graduates have been selected for induction into the school’s Hall of Fame this fall.

The Hall of Fame pays tribute to White Plains High School alumni/ae who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers and/or have significantly and positively impacted the lives of others.

The 2018 inductees are: Frank A. Bruni ’53, prominent businessman and community leader, Steven Baruch ’56, award-winning Broadway theatre producer, Lena Anderson ’65, President of the White Plains-Greenburgh Chapter of the NAACP, Richard Schlesinger ’72, award-winning broadcast journalist.

The honorees will visit the High School on Thursday, October 25 and will meet with students during the day. The Induction Ceremony will take place in the Media Center at 3pm and will be followed by a reception. The public is invited.

Profiles of the Inductees

FRANK A. BRUNI , Class of 1953 –For more than 50 years, Mr. Bruni has been a prominent community leader of many local organizations including the White Plains Hospital, the White Plains YMCA and the White Plains Board of Education.

STEVEN BARUCH , Class of 1956 – Mr. Baruch has produced more than 80 Broadway shows including Driving Miss Daisy, The Producers, Angels in America and Hairspray for which he has won multiple Tony Awards.

LENA ANDERSON-LEE , Class of 1965 – A former educator at Woodlands High School for more than 30 years, Ms. Anderson-Lee is President of the White Plains-Greenburgh Chapter of the NAACP.

RICHARD SCHLESINGER , Class of 1972 – As a broadcast journalist, Mr. Schlesinger has covered many high profile world events for CBS News for more than 30 years and has won 10 Emmy Awards.

This is the nineteenth class of distinguished alumni/ae selected since the Hall of Fame was established in 1996, bringing the total number of inductees to 82. It is estimated that more than 30,000 students have graduated from White Plains High School in its 122 years of continuous operation.

The inductees were selected by a committee of representatives of civic and school groups from nominations submitted by the public. New nominations are welcomed each year.