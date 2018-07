WPCNR DOWNTOWNING. July 24, 2018:

WPCNR has learned through a city hall source that OFO, one of two companies proving dock-sharing bicycles, rental via smartphone ap in White Plains has deserted the White Plains market, after an approximately 3 month testing of the market.

The departure leaves Lime, (the bicycle dock sharing company bikes shown in the above photo) the sole provider of rental bikes via Ap in White Plains.