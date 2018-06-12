Board of Legislators in Surprise Special Meeting Votes to Request State Permission to Install Red Light Cameras Throughout Westchester County.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. By John F. Bailey. June 12, 2018:

According to a spokesperson for the County Board of Legislators, Jason Chervokus, the County Board of Legislators called a Special Meeting of the Board Friday afternoon to vote on a home rule request to the New York State Legislature, that would allow Westchester County to install red light cameras (which would take surveillance photographs of vehicles running red lights at intersections).

Chervokus told WPCNR the meeting was called Friday afternoon in order to get the home rule request considered during this session of the state legislature. He said possible implementation was a long way off, and that there would be discussion and consideration of what county intersections would be installed with red light cameras.

Chervokus confirmed the County Legislators voted 16-0 to send the home request.

WPCNR has sent a request to the Westchester County Department of Communications to confirm that the County Executive George Latimer requested the Board of Legislators to vote on the home rule request and when the request was made, or whether this was the Board of Legislators acting on their owen. Chairman of the Board of Legislators Benjamin Boykin’s office has also been asked when the request, in any was made, and why there was no public discussion of the red light camera initiative.

As of Tuesday morning there has been no official press release from the County Executive or the County Board of Legislators explaining the action.