Assemblyman David Buchwald addressing the news conference Monday afternoon announcing consensus of United Westchester’s blistering critique of Con Ed and NYSEG performance Monday afternoon. WPCNR Photo by Diana Das

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. By Diana Das. May 21, 2018:

In a half-hour press conference today at the Michaelian Building, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Assemblyman David Buchwald (D), and the executive board of United Westchester released a 48-page report on the failures of the utilities to the Public Service Commission, Con Edison, and NYSEG.

United Westchester is a bipartisan task force chaired by County Executive Latimer and Assemblyman Buchwald and is comprised of local, Westchester County, New York State, and federal officials. The task force was formed in the wake of Winter Storms Riley and Quinn, which occurred in March of 2018 and left thousands of residents, businesses, and essential facilities without power for days and even 2 weeks.

After the storms, elected officials were asked to respond to a survey regarding the problems with the storm response in their communities and how things could be improved.

The survey contained 21 categories, which included preparation and coordination of crew, among others.

Today’s press conference announced the recommendations based on the results on the survey.

In a letter to John Rhodes, Chairman and CEO of the New York State Public Service Commission, County Executive Latimer and Assemblyman Buchwald note that their survey

“Indicates the lack of preparedness, insufficient responses, and inaccurate communications by Con Edison and NYSEG caused the most significant impacts.”

In their letter to Chairman Rhodes, County Executive Latimer and Assemblyman Buchwald attached a report of United Westchester’s review of the response to Winter Storms Riley and Quinn.

The review includes 11 recommendations on things that can be done moving forward, such as –

* Utility companies making sure that county, state, and federal officials are included in pre-storm conference calls when held.

* Revisit the practice of using robo calls to inform customers as to the status of their power.

In his remarks before introducing Assemblyman Buchwald regarding local officials, County Executive Latimer offered bipartisan praise:

“Every one of them, both political parties, at every level, did their very best.” He said that they were “doing their utmost for their residents.”

Speaking further, County Executive Latimer asked, “How do we channel what occurred into something better?”

In his comments, Assemblyman Buchwald said that “We need for our economy, for health and safety, a sense that everything possible will be done.”

He stressed the officials’ commitment that what occurred in March won’t happen again: “We are committed to doing everything in our power, collectively, to make sure we don’t see these sorts of things happen again.”

County Executive Latimer also said that NYSEG (New York State Electric & Gas) needs to commit to providing liaisons at the start of storm restoration work, not a few days later.

Assemblyman Buchwald and County Executive Latimer believe that the recommendations of United Westchester will be helpful not just to the elected officials, but also to the utility companies themselves:

“We think this document will form the building blocks of responses not just by government officials, but also by utilities themselves.”

Monday evening Mr.Buchwald announced the 48-page report is available for public review:

To review the report visit Mr. Buckwald’s website click http://www.nyassembly.gov/mem/David-Buchwald