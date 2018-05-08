CON ED ADDRESSES TOWN BOARD MAY 23 IN GREENBURGH ON HOW THEY WILL BE BETTER NEXT STORM

WPCNR THE FEINER REPORT. By Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. May 8, 2018:

Many residents have experienced power outages in recent years. During the last storm this winter some residents were out of power and FREEZING for over a week. A few years ago many Greenburgh residents lost power for almost two weeks.

I have invited Steve Parisi , Vice president of Operations at Con Ed to provide the Town Board with an update on what Con Ed will be doing differently going forward the next time there is a major storm and outages. Our meeting begins at 7:30 PM at Town Hall. You are invited to join us and ask questions. Mr. Parisi will provide us with an analysis of the March 2018 nor’easter.

Our meetings are televised on public access TV and on the town website: www.greenburghny.com