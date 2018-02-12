The Race is On: April 24 set for Special Election for State Senate District 37–(former Latimer Seat)

WPCNR COUNTY-CLARION LEDGER. FEBRUARY 12, 2018:

Canvassers for Shelley Mayer, Democratic Nominated candidate for the State Senate Seat , District 37, were passing out fliers today in White Plains, to tell voters that the Governor set April 24 for the Special Election, in which Ms. Mayer faces either of two Republican opponents Julie Killian or Daniel Schor.

The canvasser WPCNR spoke to said the Governor had set the date 2 or 3 days ago. However no news release was sent out by either party locally or from the Governor’s office.