Historical Society Celebrates George Washington’s Birthday– Sunday, February 25 — 1 to 3 PM

WPCNR GOINGS ON ABOUT TOWN. From the White Plains Historical Society. January 22, 2018:

The White Plains Historical Society celebrates George Washington’s 286th Birthday, Sunday February 25, 2018 at the Jacob Purdy House (Washington’s Headquarters), a National Historic Site, 60 Park Avenue, White Plains, NY 10603 1:00PM-3:00PM. Free admission and refreshments.

The event begins at 1:00PM Flag-raising ceremony as revolutionary war re-enactors are marched by General Washington. Guest speaker, Eastchester Town Historian, Dick Forliano will talk about “Westchester County and George Washington”.

“During the Revolutionary War, Washington was here in White Plains on two key dates, said John Vorperian, Society President,(shown in photograph above with President Washingon) “It’ll be interesting to hear how Washington led his troops through the County against the King George’s forces.”

For more information call 914.328.1776; e-mail info@whiteplainshistory.org or visit: www.whiteplainshistory.org