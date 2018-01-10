Bombers Extend Yankee Stadium Protective Netting Out to where field level wall bends out to Left field, Right Field Corners to Protect Field Level Fans

WPCNR VIEW FROM THE LOWER DECK. From the New York Yankees. January 10, 2017:

New York Yankees management announced today the team has decided to extend protective netting at the field level boxes. The extension of the netting is shown by the dark blue line on the field diagram above. According to the news release from the ball club:

The height of the net above each dugout will be nine feet during games. The bottom portion of the nets above the dugouts will be able to be lifted up to three feet so that fans can still interact with players during batting practice.

Beyond the dugout, netting will extend to Section 011 on the first-base side and Section 029 on the third-base side. The netting in these locations will rise to eight feet above the playing field (approximately 5.5 feet above the wall surrounding the field of play), and will remain in place from the start of batting practice through the end of the game.