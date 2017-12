JOHN BAILEY JIM BENEROFE PETER KATZ

ON 2017

A YEAR TO FORGET THAT WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED

TONIGHT ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK

ON THE INTERNET ON YOUTUBE AND WHITE PLAINS WEEK DOT COM

AT THESE LINKS

the whiteplainsweek.com link is

and at 7:30 PM ON LOCAL CABLE

CH. 45 FIOS

CH. 76 ALTICE/CABLEVISION