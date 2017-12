TONIGHT! JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS THE CAST AND MASTERMINDS BEHIND THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME WPPAC’S SMASH HIT NEW SHOW.

JOHN BAILEY

WESTCHESTER COUNTY’S NUMBER ONE STAGE CRITIC

INTERVIEWS

THE STARS, THE DIRECTORS OF

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

AND ON THE INTERNET NOW

ON YOUTUBE AND WHITE PLAINS WEEK AT THESE LINKS:

the whiteplainsweek.com link is

THE CAST OF THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

JENNA DALLACCO AS ESMERALDA AND

BOBBY CASSELL AS QUASIMODO

CECILIA SNOW AND CHRIS GUZMAN,LOCAL WHITE PLAINS ACTORS IN THE SHOW AND JAMES ZANNELLI, FROLIO THE VILLAIN

MEET THE DIRECTORS AND WHAT’S IN STORE

IN WHITE PLAINS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME