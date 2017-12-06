FASNY ISSUES STATEMENT ON GEDNEY ASSOCIATION SUING FOR DISMISSAL OF COMMON COUNCIL APPROVAL OF ITS RIDGEWAY CAMPUS

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. From the French American School of New York. December 6, 2017:

The French American School of New York issued this statement to WPCNR this evening, dismissing the Gedney Association law suit filed this week to stop the school campus construction in its tracks:

“This lawsuit is yet another waste of time, resources and taxpayer money. FASNY’s application for a School has been the most exhaustively studied in city history, which resulted in a significantly reduced compromise plan. To suggest that the environmental review in any way fell short is absurd.

The Gedney Association has lost all four prior legal actions. We are confident that the court will dismiss this latest attempt by two individuals, including the president of the Gedney Neighborhood Association, which has opposed any attempt to utilize the property, including for recreation.

The outcome of recent primary and general elections in White Plains clearly demonstrated that the vast majority of citizens of White Plains do not oppose the School and, in fact, support the members of the Common Council who, after a seven-year review process, voted in favor of the reduced plan.”