New York Republican Congressmen Betray New Yorkers by Voting for the Tax Bill, Governor Cuomo Charges.

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. Statement from Governor Cuomo on the passage in the Senate of the Tax Reform Bill. December 2, 2017:

Late last night, the Senate passed a tax bill that slashes tax rates for corporations and is hugely advantageous for the wealthiest Americans. These cuts will be paid for by working and middle class families across our nation. It will hit New York hardest. With this plan, Republicans in Congress are robbing New Yorkers of billions of dollars, endangering the health care of millions of Americans, and exploding the federal deficit.

The devastating impacts both intended, as well as unintended given the rushed, secretive approach taken in writing and voting on this plan cannot be overstated. To implement discredited trickle-down economics and repeal health care for millions under the cover of tax reform before the public, or even every Senator can be informed of the details in the plan, is proof positive of just how bad that plan is.