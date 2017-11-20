White Plains Hospital Opens New Clinical Care Center

WPCNR CARING TIMES. From White Plains Hospital. November 20, 2017:

White Plains Hospital unveiled its new Central Clinical Services (CCS) facility, 20,300 square feet of space at the center of the Hospital, from floors 3 to 6, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held today on the Hospital’s third floor.

This new space was designed by Perkins Eastman Architects and complements the Hospital’s ongoing campus modernization and renovation, including the newly expanded Center for Cancer Care, completed in 2016, and the Hospital’s new lobby, completed in 2015. Approximately 200,000 square feet have been renovated or added to the Hospital since 2015.

Now, with White Plains Hospital’s new CCS addition, the Hospital’s most important caregivers—patient families and staff—will have the comfortable, serene space they need to support and care for their loved ones and their patients.

“Our new Central Clinical Services addition represents our commitment to our most valuable asset, our exceptional employees, and our constant focus on providing the best possible experience for our patients and families,” explained Susan Fox, President and CEO of White Plains Hospital. “We are dedicated to constantly enhancing patient care, and our Central Clinical Services areas will help meet the needs of the families and staff who are our patients’ critical support systems.”

The Details

Third Floor Patient and Family Area: For patients and families, a spacious and bright waiting area on the 3rd floor will serve all of the procedure areas, including the two catheterization labs, interventional radiology suite, and the intensive care unit, as well as several of the Hospital’s operating rooms. The layout also keeps hospital activity and patients “behind the scenes,” securing their privacy once they’ve entered procedure areas.

Fourth & Fifth Floor Family Areas: A new family lounge area features a sleek design and warm, earthy palettes, creating an aesthetically pleasing spot for families to take a break when needed. Waiting areas also offer WIFI access, multiple outlets for computers, and charging stations.

“When someone comes to the Hospital for a procedure, it’s an anxious time,” noted Leigh Anne McMahon, Senior Vice President for Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer. “Our new waiting areas help create a sense of calm. They mirror the design aesthetic that’s been applauded in our newly renovated lobby and expanded Center for Cancer Care.”

Fifth Floor Staff Area: Large, sleek, comfortable lounges on the 5th floor will bring staff from different units together, while offering comfortable seating and a “quiet room” with lounger chairs, privacy dividers, and dim lighting for staff to recharge during their shifts. The new space will also include a lactation room for working moms, and locker rooms and showers for staff.

“I’ve been at White Plains Hospital for 32 years, and it’s understood that if there’s a storm, our staff will stay here to take care of their patients,” said Ms. McMahon. “Having dedicated support space for our nursing staff is not only important for us as an employer, it is crucial to providing outstanding patient care.”

Sixth Floor Parent Area: The Hospital’s 6th floor is home to its Labor and Delivery and Maternity Units and the Level III Charles A. Mastronardi Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The Central Clinical Services space now features a waiting area and a suite of three bedrooms that give NICU parents the option to stay overnight when necessary when their babies may require an extended stay in the NICU.

“For newly discharged moms, or for moms outside the community whose babies were transferred here for our advanced care, this space offers much-needed comfort during a stressful time,” noted Ms. McMahon.

The new construction project is part of White Plains Hospital’s ongoing modernization, which has included extensive campus renovations, the addition of satellite offices, and the acquisition of new specialty practices. With locations across Westchester County, White Plains Hospital’s footprint now extends from New Rochelle to Mount Kisco.