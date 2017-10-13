Westchester District Attorney Names White Plains Site of One of 4 New Drug “HUB” Courts

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From the Office of the Westchester County District Attorney. October 13, 2017:

Westchester District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced Thursday that Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, White Plains and Yonkers are now designated as “Hub” Courts.

The “Hub” Court designation will make drug treatment courts accessible to individuals who suffer from alcohol and drug dependency and military veterans who have had run-ins with the law. Their cases can now be transferred to the “Hub” Courts.

“During my campaign for District Attorney and now under my administration, it was important to keep the promise that these courts would be created to offer non-violent offenders and military veterans’ access to intensive court-supervised treatment and tailored services that might not be available through their own town and village courts. The goal of these drug treatment courts is to reduce incarceration and recidivism and hopefully give these individuals a path to a new life” said District Attorney Scarpino.

The Westchester County Drug Court Enhancement Project, under the direction of Ninth Judicial District Administrative Judge Alan Scheinkman, will coordinate the efforts of Westchester County drug court programs currently operating in Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, White Plains and Yonkers.

Supported by a federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the New York State Court System’s Ninth Judicial District, which encompasses Westchester County, is launching this new drug court initiative in the County to focus on the unique needs of two populations: individuals with opioid use disorder and justice-involved military veterans. The Westchester County Drug Court Enhancement Project aims to enhance the delivery of clinical and other services to these target populations, including the provision of medication-assisted treatment (MAT), where appropriate, to Westchester County Drug Treatment Court participants.