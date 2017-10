WHITE PLAINS WEEK, THE SEPT.29 SHOW-NOW ON INTERNET NOW

PETER KATZ JOHN BAILEY JIM BENEROFE

ON YOUTUBE AND WHITEPLAINSWEEK.COM

AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.COM

WPWeek for 9-29 has been posted

the YouTube link is

the link to WhitePlainsWeek.com is

ON

WESTCHESTER COUNTY WOOS AMAZON WITHOUT TALKING TO GOVERNOR CUOMO–VIDEO

LATIMER DEMANDS COUNTY EXECUTIVE ASTORINO SPEAK OUT FOR WESTCHESTER ON TRUMP TAX PLAN–VIDEO

STANDARD AMUSEMENTS HAS NOT COMMITTED TO PLAYLAND DEAL YET.

RED HOT SUMMER BUSINESS: WHITE PLAINS SALES TAX DOLLARS UP 21% IN ONE MONTH…JULY TO AUGUST

GOVERNOR CUOMO VIDEO OF PUERTO RICO DESTRUCTION–

REMEMBERING “HEF”

INTRODUCING THE LIBERTY APPLE

AT THOMPSON’S CIDER MILL