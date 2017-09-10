League of Women Voters, CNA denied Video and Recording of “Candidates Forum” Last Week

September 9, 2017

Hi, John and Pat,

Just want to make sure we prepped you for something in case it comes up, about the debate on Thursday.

The LWV and CNA made the call not to videotape the debate, and their ground rules prohibit anyone else from filming it. All four of our candidates would have preferred for it to be taped and then broadcast. The City had in fact begun preparations for it to be taped before the League told the city no and emailed to cancel the scheduled taping.

Our candidates all accepted the proposed ground rules as proposed by the LWV and CNA without requesting any changes to my knowledge – other than to include closing statements, which the League said no to.

One of those last minute things that always pops up, so I wanted to be proactive about making sure I told press about this before it became anything.

Barry Caro

(Campaign Manager for Mayor Tom Roach)