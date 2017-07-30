IS THIS WHITE PLAINS OR MAYOR DALEY’S CHICAGO?

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. JULY 30, 2017:

To the Editor:

Is this White Plains or Dick Daley’s Chicago?

I learned decades ago that two things in particular characterize a political machine:

1) Using absurd technicalities to try to keep opponents, especially reformers, off the ballot; and

2) filling public positions, especially judgeships, with machine cronies. Alas, much to my sadness, we now have both of these in White Plains.

What is equally depressing is that Mayor Roach, whom I believed was going to be a different type of politician, and whom I supported for every public office he sought, has adopted a type of politics that I would have thought beneath him.

We have seen it before: When someone is in politics long enough, they do what they think they must to hold onto the job. Ideals come in a distant second to political survival, no matter what the cost to good government and clean politics.

Mark Elliott