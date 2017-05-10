White Plains Library Director Says Only One Drug Suspect Arrested in D.A.’s Alleged Drug Dealer Roundup involved in only one alleged drug deal in White Plains Library.

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. May 10, 2017:

The Director of the City of White Plains Library issued a statement Monday afternoon to the public on the White Plains Library website, saying that only one arrest of the arrests of 18 individuals (15 of whom are residents of White Plains), involved the library as a location.

This one incident allegedly involving drugs in the library, prompted mention of the Library in the Westchester County District Attorney Joseph Scarpino, Jr. news conference on the drug arrests last Thursday. At that news conference, the D.A. mentioned the White Plains Public Library and 159 Lexington Avenue as places that were sites of alleged drug deals done by the 18 persons arrested on felony drug charges last week.

Mr. Scarpino never mentioned to the press that there was only one incident at the Library. The headlines and newscasts around the county publicized the one incident in the library, focusing on the fact that drugs were sold in the Library, the White Plains Library.

Mr. Kenney’s statement Monday indicates the notoriety of the Library was not what the media portrayed.

Brian Kenney, Director of the Library issued this statement Monday afternoon on the White Plains Public Library website:

Statement from the Library Director

“A recent police investigation revealed that an incident of criminal conduct took place in the White Plains Public Library. We work hard to make the Library a safe environment, especially for children and teens. As a community, we have invested millions in our Library to create a welcoming, community-oriented, and productive space for our residents. The incident occurred in an area frequented by adults. At no time were any patrons of the library in danger. There was no exposure to young people and the individual involved has been arrested. We are extra vigilant of adults in the Trove, our children’s library, and the Edge, our teen library. When staff members see suspicious behavior they are quick to call law enforcement. The White Plains Public Library is one of the safest public places in the City of White Plains. Our Public Safety Department and the staff of the Library will continue to work together to keep it that way.

Mr. Kenney’s is the first statement on the drug arrests matter by officials of the City of White Plains.