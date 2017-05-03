Area Meetings Scheduled for Public Comment on the new Common Core Revisions

From the NY State Department of Education. May 3, 2017:

The New York State Education Department is seeking continuing stakeholder and public input as it develops the state Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) plan, Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced today. To facilitate this, 13 public hearings will be held across the state to gather feedback on the state’s draft ESSA plan and written comments will be accepted May 9 – June 16.

“The Board of Regents and I have made it our guiding mission throughout this process to ensure that every child has equitable access to the highest quality educational opportunities, services and supports,” Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said. “By asking parents, teachers, students and community organizations for feedback during every step of the plan development, we are working to make sure New York schools provide highly effective instruction aligned to the state’s standards, as well as positive learning environments so that each child is prepared for success in college, career and citizenship.”

“We have to help schools improve performance without reducing them to a number or a letter,” Commissioner Elia said. “We reviewed more than 2,000 survey responses and feedback from more than 120 public meetings in developing our state accountability plan. We have also engaged extensively with national experts in developing this draft. After we present our draft plan to the Board of Regents, we want feedback from educators and parents across the state so we can submit a proposal to the U.S. Department of Education that best addresses the needs of New York’s children. These public hearings and the public comment period are the next step to help us do that.”

The draft plan will be presented to the Board of Regents at its May meeting and the first public hearing will be held on May 11.

To allow for as many speakers as possible, each person will have a maximum of three minutes to speak and will be asked to make their presentations in the order in which the person signed up to speak. In the event that there are more speakers at a hearing than available speaking slots, persons may submit written comments. The public also will be able to submit written comments on the draft application during a public comment period from May 10 to June 16. The Department will review all comments as it finalizes New York’s ESSA plan.

The public hearings and comment period are the latest in the Department’s efforts to collect feedback on the draft ESSA plan.  Input has also come from:

  • More than 100 ESSA Think Tank members, representing 108 stakeholder organizations, who have worked together since last July;
  • A Survey of Possible School Quality and Student Success Indicators that received more than 2,000 responses; and
  • A series of more than 120 regional meetings held statewide last fall and this winter.

For more information about the State’s work in developing the required ESSA state plan, please visit theDepartment’s ESSA website.

The complete list of public hearings is below.

Schedule of ESSA Public Hearings

Date

Location

Time

Meeting Site
Thursday
May 11, 2017		 Long Island

 

6:00-8:30 PM

Half Hollow Hills HS East
50 Vanderbilt Pkwy
Dix Hills, NY 11746
MondayMay 15, 2017 NYC – Staten Island

6:00-8:30 PM

The Michael J. Petrides Campus
715 Ocean Terrace
Building H, Conference Room 1
Staten Island, NY
TuesdayMay 16, 2017 NYC – Bronx

 

6:00-8:30 PM

Bronx Borough Hall
Third Ave & Tremont Ave
Bronx, NY 10457
Saturday
May 20, 2017		 NYC – Manhattan

 

9:00-11:30 AM

Borough of Manhattan Community College
Richard Harris Terrace
199 Chambers Street
New York, NY 10007
Wednesday
May 24, 2017

 

 Syracuse

 

6:00-8:30 PM

Henninger High School
600 Robinson Street
Syracuse, NY  13206
Tuesday
May 30, 2017		 Rochester 

6:00-8:30 PM

Rush-Henrietta Sr. High School
Sperry Building
1799 Lehigh Station Road
Henrietta, NY  14467
Thursday
June 1, 2017		 Plattsburgh 

6:00-8:30 PM

SUNY Plattsburgh
Yokem Lecture Hall, Room 202
101 Broad Street
Plattsburgh, NY  12901
Monday
June 5, 2017		 Yonkers 

6:00-8:30 PM

Lincoln High School
375 Kneeland AveYonkers, NY 10704
Tuesday
June 6, 2017		 NYC – Brooklyn

 

6:00-8:30 PM

Prospects Heights Educational Campus
883 Classon Avenue
Auditorium
Brooklyn, NY 11225
Thursday
June 8, 2017		 Buffalo

 

6:00-8:30 PM

Erie 1 BOCES
Building B
355 Harlem Road
West Seneca, NY  14224
Saturday
June 10, 2017		 NYC – Queens

 

9:00-11:30 AM

Queens Borough Hall
120-55 Queens Blvd.
Hellen Marshall Atrium
Kew Gardens, NY 11424
Wednesday
June 14, 2017		 Binghamton 

6:00-8:30 PM

Johnson City CSD
High School Auditorium
666 Reynolds Road
Johnson City, NY 13790
Thursday
June 15, 2017		 Capital District/Albany

 

6:00-8:30 PM

Questar III BOCES
Administrative Building Conference Center
10 Empire State Boulevard
Castleton, NY  12033

 

 

