Board of Education Elections: Call for Petitions

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the City School District. March 17, 2017:

The Annual White Plains Board of Education Budget Vote and Election will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, Noon to 9 P.M., at six voting districts.

Two Board seats will be up for election, each with a three-year term of office, beginning July 1, 2017.

Candidates must be United States citizens, 18 years of age or more and residents of White Plains for at least one year. Petitions are available from Michele Schoenfeld, District Clerk, at 5 Homeside Lane. They must be signed by 100 qualified voters and returned by April 26th.

Registration, for qualified voters new to the City, or those who are not registered to vote in general elections, will take place on Saturday, April 29th, Noon to 5 P.M., at Mamaroneck Avenue School, Nosband Avenue. A resident who has moved within White Plains during the last year may also change his/her voting address at that time.

Absentee ballots will be available by application to the District Clerk, for any voter who will not be in White Plains during the hours of the election.

For further information, please call 422-2071.