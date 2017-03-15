WPCNR BULLETIN:

In a televised 20-minute meeting just concluded at City Hall at 6:20 P.M,, Mayor Tom Roach, Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona, Councilman John Martin, Councilman Dennis Krolian, and Councilwoman Nadine Hunt-Robinson voted to approve the Commissioner of Planning Christopher Gomez’s Resolution presented last week that determines the Parcel A is still an “Environmentally Sensitive” site.

Viewers may see the action in its entirety as video taped by White Plains TV on the city’s website at

http://whiteplainsny.swagit.com/play/03152017-1035

The French American School of New York had asked the city to declare the Parcel A not to be environmentally sensitive, which would have created a review of their Alternative Site Plan, that would only require a 4-3 margin for approval. Instead, by retaining the Environmentally Sensitive condition by tonight’s vote, the Council would still have to vote 5-2 in favor. Previously the vote on a North Street entrance to the site went down to defeat because only 4 Councilpersons voted for it. (They had needed 5 Council Votes.

The upshot of the Wednesday evening vote is the entire property is still classified “environmentally sensitive,” and requires a 5-2 vote for approval of a Special Permit to develop the site as a school campus.