FBI OFFERS $5,000 REWARD FOR INFORMATION ON PERPETRATORS RESPONSIBLE FOR STRING OF MOUNT VERNON HOMICIDES BACK TO 2011. KNOW WHO SHOT THESE MEN? CALL 914-925-3888 IN CONDFIDENCE

WPCNR FBI WIRE. From the Federal Bureau of Investigation. March 7, 2017:
The FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Gang Task Force is asking for the public’s help in solving several homicide investigations in Mount Vernon, New York. The murders date back to 2011. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the following cases:
Rubin Davis was shot and killed on June 26, 2011, at the 4th Street Park.
Wilbert Francis was shot and killed on June 10, 2016, near the area of 125 South 2nd Avenue.
Dean Daniels was shot and killed on September 22, 2014 near Park Avenue and East Prospect Place.
Mario Frater was shot and killed on August 31, 2016, near 14 West 4th Street.
Jovelle Stewart was shot and killed on March 27, 2016, near 141 North High Street.
The FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Gang Task Force and the Mount Vernon Police Department are working to identify suspects responsible for these homicides. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call the FBI in Westchester at 914-925-3888.