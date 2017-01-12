Now Performing Artist in the Making at Westchester Knicks Halftime Tonight– Matthew Welling of Mamaroneck Avenue School

Matthew Welling, 11, 5th grader at Mamaroneck Avenue School, White Plains,NY, USA performing at Radio City Music Hall last year. Matthew will be singing one of his own compositions in front of the halftime crowd at the Westchester Knicks game at the County Center tonight. He’ll be accompanied by his teacher at the Westchester Conservatory of Music where he attends the Conservatory Music Therapy Program. Matthew composes by sounding out notes in his head on the piano and relating them to his Conservatory teacher. He is performing as part of Madison Square Garden’s Garden of Dreams program where students such as Matthew audition. For you have to understand Matthew is legally blind. He will be performing his own song, “Music and Me.”