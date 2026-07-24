JULY 24– 3:15 PM EDT:—SURF CLUB BEACH IN nEW rOCHELLE CLOSED BECAUSE OF BACTERIA COUNT

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SURF CLUB BEACH CLOSED IN NEW ROCHELLE

(White Plains, NY) – The Westchester County Health Department has closed the Surf Club beach in New Rochelle until further notice.

Beach patrons are advised to avoid the water there due to a bacteria count that exceeds New York State standards.

The beach will be resampled and once the water quality meets state standards, it will be allowed to reopen. Visit the Westchester County website or call the club for updates.

The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.