JUNE 20–AS THE HEAT MOVES IN–THE FOLLOWING BEACHES ARE CLOSED.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT HAS CLOSED THE
FOLLOWING BEACHES
The following beaches have been closed until further notice due to 2 separate samples, collected on June 16 and June 18, 2025, that have exceeded the upper value of the density of bacteria as outlined by NYSSC 6-2.15 (c)(1)(iii) 104 enterococci per 100ml of marine water.
· Hudson Park East Beach New Rochelle
· Harbor Island Beach Mamaroneck
The following beaches must remain closed until further notice due to the continued presence of a Harmful Algae Bloom in the swim areas.
· Mohegan Colony Association Mohegan Lake
· Mohegan Beach Park District Mohegan Lake
