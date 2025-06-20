JUNE 20–AS THE HEAT MOVES IN–THE FOLLOWING BEACHES ARE CLOSED.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT HAS CLOSED THE
FOLLOWING BEACHES

 

The following beaches have been closed until further notice due to 2 separate samples, collected on June 16 and June 18, 2025, that have exceeded the upper value of the density of bacteria as outlined by NYSSC 6-2.15 (c)(1)(iii) 104 enterococci per 100ml of marine water.

·         Hudson Park East Beach            New Rochelle

·         Harbor Island Beach                    Mamaroneck

The following beaches must remain closed until further notice due to the continued presence of a Harmful Algae Bloom in the swim areas.

·         Mohegan Colony Association       Mohegan Lake

·         Mohegan Beach Park District       Mohegan Lake

 

 

 

 

 

