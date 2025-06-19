JUNE 19—COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS ON JUNE 19

Hits: 48

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS STATEMENT ON JUNETEENTH

“Juneteenth is a day of profound significance. It reminds us of a painful chapter in our nation’s history and celebrates the enduring hope and strength of those who were denied their freedom for far too long. In Westchester County, we observe Juneteenth with reverence and resolve. We recognize the generations of struggle and the progress made by activists, leaders and everyday people committed to justice. But we also acknowledge that the work is not finished.

As we gather with friends, neighbors and family, let us reflect on the importance of this day and take time to participate in local events, support Black-owned businesses and learn about the history and contributions of African Americans in our communities and across the nation.”