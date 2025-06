JUNE 13– WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT 7:30 SHARP EDT THE FRIDAY THE 13TH REPORT– WESTCHESTER WIDE CH 45 FIOS, WP OPTIMUM CH 76 WORLDWIDE ON WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 50

ARCHITECT WALKS YOU THROUGH THE GALLERIA NEW SITE PLAN–SHARPLY REVISED– 3,000 UNITS 800 AFORDABLE UNITS.

INTRODUCING THE WHITE PLAINS OF THE FUTURE VISION ZERO ACTION PLAN APPROVED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL 132 PAGES. HOW TO ANALYZE IT

MUST SEE “SUGGGESTIONS” FOR BRINGING SAFER DRIVING, WALKING BIKING TO THE MOST DANGEROUS ACCIDENT PRONE AREAS IN THE CITY– WHY EVERY WHITE PLAINS RESIDENT SHOULD REVIEW EACH HIGHLIGHT SECTION TO SEE THE WHITE PLAINS OF THE FUTURE.

THE ALL NEW SHARPLY SCALED BACK GALLERIA CITY. 800 AFFORDABLE HOUSING UNITS

WASHINGTON’S IMPACT ON NORTHEAST AMTRAK– COUNTY EXECUTIVE FURIOUS AT CUTS, CONGRESSMAN LATIMER SAYS NO WAY HE CAN VOTE FOR THE CUT

GOVERNOR HOCHUL SPEAKS TRUTH TO CONGRESS ON NY IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT COOPERATION AND CONGRESS FAILING TO AGREE ON IMMIGRATION POLICY

THE RIDGEWAY 100 HOUSE SUBDIVISION– NO HEARING UNTIL SEPT 2 — NO DETAILS EITHER — LOTS OF QUESTIONS STILL NOT CLEARLY ANSWERED

JOHN BAILEY ON MAYORAL REFORM–NO MATTER WHO WINS THE MAYORALTY, HERE IS WHAT THE NEW MAYOR HAS TO DO FOR THE PEOPLE TO CREATE A WHITE PLAINS FOR THE PEOPLE, FOR THE NEIGHBORHOODS FOR THE PEOPLE WANTING TO COME TO WHITE PLAINS AND BUSINESSES THAT WANT TO SUCCEED.

JOHN BAILEY ON THE NEW MINDSET TO CHOOSE YOUR NEXT DISTRICT 5 COUNTY LEGISLATOR

