JUNE 11 –NYPD,FBI AND CANADIAN BORDER PATROL FOIL MASS SHOOTING PLOT AIMED AT A BROOKLYN

Hits: 45

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHU ON APPREHENSION OF PERSON OF INTEREST

“In the weeks after the horrific October 7 Hamas attacks, I directed additional New York State Police resources towards the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. This Task Force plays a critical role in our efforts to keep New Yorkers safe.

“Today, it was announced that this Joint Terrorism Task Force conducted an investigation into a 20-year-old who attempted to carry out a mass shooting at a Jewish religious center in Brooklyn. The suspect, who was living in Canada at the time he was planning the attack, has been charged and arrested by federal law enforcement. State Police assigned to the Task Force played a critical role in the investigation of the subject and his movement toward the U.S. from Canada. Through partnership with colleagues at the FBI, CBP and Canadian law enforcement, he was ultimately arrested by Canadian authorities before he could get into the United States.

“This incident is a chilling reminder of why it was necessary for my Administration to take significant steps to protect our northern border. That includes $13 million to enhance security efforts, including the purchase of additional tools to support investigations into transnational criminal organizations. It also includes increased staff and technological capacity for New York State Police, including assigning additional members to the Joint Terrorism Task Force Office in Plattsburgh.

“Over the past two years we have seen a horrific increase in antisemitism and hate-fueled violence and threats. My top priority as Governor has always been to ensure the safety and security of every New Yorker, and I will use every tool at my disposal to keep New Yorkers safe by continuing to crack down on violent criminals or hate filled individuals that want to cause harm to my constituents.”