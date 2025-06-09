JUNE 9– COUNTY EXECUTIVE JENKINS, CONGRESSMAN LATIMER CONDEMN 25% CUT IN AID AMTRAK NORTHEAST CORRIDOR

Hits: 90

The Northeast Corridor is the most heavily used and economically critical rail corridor in the country—linking Westchester County to New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. The proposed cuts threaten to undermine reliability, delay modernization projects and disrupt the lives of thousands of local commuters.

Jenkins said: “This proposal is a serious blow to Westchester County and the entire Northeast. Slashing funding for the nation’s busiest rail corridor – while boosting less-used lines elsewhere – is not only shortsighted, its reckless. Infrastructure investments must be based on need and impact, not politics. I urge Congress to reject this proposal and stand with the communities that power the country’s economy.”

Latimer said: “I am deeply concerned about the President’s proposal to cut Amtrak’s Northeast corridor funding by 25%. This is the most heavily traveled Amtrak route in the entire country. I am weekly Amtrak rider and I see the growth in ridership; this is yet another bad business decision. Cutting this necessary funding is merely political payback to states in the northeast. I will not support a budget that includes this cut