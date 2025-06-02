JUNE 2–CITY PASSES 2025-26 BUDGET: SALES TAXES, CANNIBIS REVENUES, FINE REVENUES UP . 2.49% TAX INCREASE. 3.1% INCREASE IN SPENDING

Hits: 62

WPCNR QUILL & EYESHADE. June 2, 2025: The 2025-26 City Budget was passed Thursday, and is now posted on the City of White Plains website under budget. The total city budget is $219.5 million an increase of 3.1%, going up $6.6 million from last year.

The new property tax rate is $250.27 per/$1,000 of assessed valuation. A home of $13,500 valuation would experience an $82 dollar property tax increase. A home valued at 17,000 of assessed valuation would pay a property tax of $4,254 dollars, 103 dollars more than the 4,151 paid last year.

The city is expecting to collect $58.6 million in sales tax for the 2024-25 tax year, but WPCNR at this time projects if revenues in May and June equal last May June, the city will collect $66 MILLION an all-time high.

Parking revenues, including meter fees, parking fines, red light fines and permit charges are according the city overview are at $31.2 million, and as more people come back to the city to work and shop, the city reports parking revenues are returning to pre-covid levels.

The adult use cannibis tax is being budgeted by the city to bring in $680,000 in 2025-26.