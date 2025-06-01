JUNE 1 LWV ALBANY OUTLOOK

|
The Big Bill Download
As we near the end of session, let’s take a look at where the bills we’ve been advocating for stand.
Session was slated to end on June 12th, but the Assembly has officially extended their session to June 17th.
We have yet to see if the Senate will do the same. Our post-budget advocacy packet can be found here.
ERIC (Electronic Registration Information Center) (S1356A Skoufis/A3649B Taylor)
This bill would allow for NY to join a multistate voter list maintenance organization like ERIC.
The ERIC bill passed the Senate early in this legislative session and this past week it moved quickly through the Assembly Rules committee and has been ordered to a third reading. It now needs to get to the floor for a vote before the end of session on June 17th.
What can I do? Call Speaker Carl Heastie’s office (518-455-3791) and request that the bill be brought to the floor of the Assembly for a vote before the end of session.
Same Day Voter Registration Constitutional Amendment (S5751 Gianaris/A2162 Carrol)
This amendment would eliminate the current 10-day gap between the voter registration deadline and Election Day,
allowing voters to register and vote on the same day. As a Constitutional Amendment, it must pass in two separately
elected legislatures before appearing on the ballot for voter approval.
It is unlikely to pass this session, which means it must be approved in the next session in order to advance
to a second passage during the 2027–2028 session.
This timeline would allow it to appear on the ballot during a presidential election year.
The good news is that the bill will end this session with 30 Senate sponsors and 17 Assembly sponsors.
Notably, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has signed on as a co-sponsor, a strong indication
of support for its passage in the Senate.
What can I do? See if your representative is a sponsor in the Senate here and the Assembly here.
If they are not, call their office and ask that they sign on in support of the same day voter registration amendment,
which would increase participation and keep New York’s voter roles more accurate.
Democracy During Detention Act (S440 Myrie/A2121 Walker)
This bill would ensure fair and timely access to at least one secure voting method- such as absentee voting,
voting by mail, or in-person voting at polling sites- for detained citizens who still retain their right to vote.
This bill is gaining momentum and we want to continue to build the list of co-sponsors before the end of session.
There are currently 22 Assembly sponsors and 12 Senate sponsors.
What can I do? Tell your Assemblymember and Senator to co-sponsor the bill before the end of session by clicking here to write to them and here to call.