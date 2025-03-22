REPORT FROM THE NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLY: THE 2025-26 BUDGET

Dear Friends,

In my last newsletter, I provided an update on the Governor’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2026, which spans from April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026. After joint budget hearings between the State Senate and Assembly, along with further review by staff, committee chairs, and senior leadership, the Legislature has completed its evaluation of the proposed budget. On March 13, both chambers adopted their One House Budget resolutions, which contain summaries of recommended changes to the Executive Budget.

Conference committees — made up of representatives from both the State Senate and Assembly — have met to reconcile the differences between the two chambers. These reconciled recommendations will form the basis for negotiations with the Executive to reach a three-way agreement on the final budget. While there are areas of disagreement, I am happy to report those disagreements are not as significant as last year’s budget cycle.
Before I delve into the highlights of the One House Budget, however, I wanted to take this opportunity to remind everyone of some important upcoming dates.

The deadline to nominate a 93rd Assembly District 2025 Woman of Distinction is coming up THIS Monday, March 24th.
Thank you to everyone who has submitted a nomination. If you have not yet nominated someone and would like to, please click here.

Also, please join me on April 4th for our New Office Open House! Originally scheduled for today, we unfortunately needed to move the date due to a conflict.
The Open House will be a great opportunity to connect… and there will be refreshments! RSVPs requested, not required, by clicking here.

Finally, there are a couple of other important deadlines coming up, including for recipients and caregivers who rely on the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP), as well as those of you who may not have transitioned your existing form of DMV ID to a REAL ID. More on both of those below.

The Assembly One House Budget
The Assembly’s One House budget builds on the Governor’s Executive budget, adding key funding for healthcare, school aid, higher education, the environment, and childcare. The total budget proposed by the Assembly is $256.5 billion, which is $4.5 billion, or 1.8%, higher than the Executive’s proposal. While there are no major disagreements between the Assembly’s and the Governor’s proposals, the Assembly’s version excludes certain non-budget-related policy issues, such as changes to laws regarding discovery and involuntary commitment. This doesn’t necessarily imply opposition; rather, the Assembly believes these non-fiscal policy issues should be addressed through the legislative, rather than budgetary, process.

 

Education

Unlike last year’s budget, the Governor’s budget includes no cuts to Foundation Aid for public schools.

It proposes a minimum 2.0% annual increase, while the Assembly has proposed a 2.9% increase. The Assembly would also boost funding for universal pre-kindergarten, expand the universal school meals program to include breakfast and snacks, and increase funding and tuition assistance for both the SUNY and CUNY systems.

 

The Environment

The Assembly proposal includes several increases in environmental funding, including $100 million to boost the Environmental Protection Fund (bringing the total to $500 million) and a $100 million increase for clean water infrastructure (bringing the total to $600 million). 

The Governor’s budget proposed an unspecified allocation of $1 billion over five years for climate mitigation and adaptation capital grants. The Assembly, however, has earmarked specific funds for energy efficiency and clean energy projects, including:

– $330 million to NYSERDA for energy efficiency programs

– $200 million for zero-emission transportation projects

– $150 million for thermal energy networks

– $100 million for electric vehicle fast charging stations and supporting infrastructure

– $100 million to NYSERDA for school-based efficiency and renewable energy

– $100 million for Charge Ready NY, and $20 million for municipal buildings, public hospitals, and schools

 

Child Tax Credit and Afterschool Programs

The Assembly’s budget proposal strengthened the Governor’s proposed child tax credit expansion by adopting the Working Families Tax Credit. This will consolidate existing credits to provide qualified families with up to $1,600 per child annually. It includes:

– A $1,000 credit for children aged three and under.

– A $500 credit for children aged four through 16.

The credit will be phased in over five years, starting with a maximum of $550 per qualifying child in the first year and reaching $1,600 per child by the final year.

The Assembly’s proposal also increased funding for programs administered by the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) by $372.6 million, bringing the total to $6.2 billion. This includes $100 million for afterschool programs in high need districts that serve youth up to age 18.

We also proposed $5 million in funding for afterschool providers who are not eligible for other state-funded programs but primarily serve economically disadvantaged students. I led my Assembly colleagues in advocating for this $5 million allocation, which would provide a source of funding for the afterschool programs left out of the most recent funding round.

Housing

The Assembly’s proposal includes $4.6 billion for the Division of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), $2.4 billion more than the Executive’s proposal. A major component of the Assembly’s budget to reduce homelessness is the inclusion of the Housing Access Voucher Program, which allocates $250 million to provide rental assistance to those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The Assembly also proposed an additional $100 million for Mitchell-Lama and NYC Housing Authority units, and $750 million for Mitchell-Lama preservation and homeownership.

Additionally, I was pleased to see the adoption of a proposal I worked on with Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg. The Governor’s budget allocates $10.5 million for “technical assistance” to municipalities seeking certification as pro-housing communities. At our request, the proposal now provides that the funds may be used for grants to help municipalities carry out their housing plans.  

 

Inflation Rebate Checks & Middle-Class Tax Cuts

The Assembly’s budget includes the Governor’s proposal for a one-time $3 billion inflation refund credit, providing:

– $500 for taxpayers filing jointly with incomes below $300,000

– $300 for single filers with incomes below $150,000

Additionally, the Assembly would enhance the Governor’s proposed Middle-Class Tax Cut to include an immediate 1% tax cut for taxpayers with incomes below $323,200.

 

 

I hope this update is helpful. As always, I will continue to advocate for the priorities that matter most to our community. Thank you for your ongoing support!

CDPAP Transition Deadline – March 28th
Recipients and caregivers who rely on the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP) have until March 28 to transition to the state’s new Statewide Fiscal Intermediary, Public Partnership, LLC. CDPAP provides services to an estimated 250,000 New Yorkers – not only to people with disabilities but also others with long-term needs under Medicaid.
Individuals and personal assistants who are currently participating in CDPAP should call 1-833-247-5346 to be walked through the process, and further information can be found here. Caregivers who register by the deadline will receive a $100 bonus.

 

A list of community-based organizations that are approved to help consumers transition to PPL, along with the languages they speak and medical focus, can be found here.

As a member of the NYS Assembly Standing Committee on People with Disabilities, I have shared my constituents’ concerns with Assembly leadership regarding the significant changes that will result from this transition (indeed, some of you may remember my discussion of this in last year’s budget newsletter). To that end, my staff and I have been monitoring the transition since Governor Hochul put it in place last year.

My biggest concern centers on potential disruption or suspension in the delivery of critical services for individuals who, through no fault of their own, are not registered in the PPL system. My staff and I have been in close contact with PPL. While the PPL representatives with whom we work are responsive and helpful, we are nonetheless aware of the significant time it takes and snafus that occur while registering with the system – even for individuals very conversant and experienced with CDPAP.

We understand the NYS Department of Health has contingency plans should there remain individuals who are not registered by the deadline. We continue to monitor the situation very closely. In the meantime, please reach out to my office if you are having any issues with this transition and we will do everything we can to assist you.

REAL ID Deadline – May 7, 2025
After a two-year delay, the deadline to get your REAL ID from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is rapidly approaching! Starting May 7, 2025, all residents will be required to have a REAL ID to board domestic flights or enter certain federal buildings, unless they have a valid passport. For more information, including a list of necessary documents, please click here.

Ramadan Mubarak
Finally, to all those who are celebrating Ramadan, I wish you and your family peace, happiness, and harmony.
