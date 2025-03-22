REPORT FROM THE NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLY: THE 2025-26 BUDGET

The Assembly’s One House budget builds on the Governor’s Executive budget, adding key funding for healthcare, school aid, higher education, the environment, and childcare. The total budget proposed by the Assembly is $256.5 billion, which is $4.5 billion, or 1.8%, higher than the Executive’s proposal. While there are no major disagreements between the Assembly’s and the Governor’s proposals, the Assembly’s version excludes certain non-budget-related policy issues, such as changes to laws regarding discovery and involuntary commitment. This doesn’t necessarily imply opposition; rather, the Assembly believes these non-fiscal policy issues should be addressed through the legislative, rather than budgetary, process. Education Unlike last year’s budget, the Governor’s budget includes no cuts to Foundation Aid for public schools. It proposes a minimum 2.0% annual increase, while the Assembly has proposed a 2.9% increase. The Assembly would also boost funding for universal pre-kindergarten, expand the universal school meals program to include breakfast and snacks, and increase funding and tuition assistance for both the SUNY and CUNY systems. The Environment The Assembly proposal includes several increases in environmental funding, including $100 million to boost the Environmental Protection Fund (bringing the total to $500 million) and a $100 million increase for clean water infrastructure (bringing the total to $600 million). The Governor’s budget proposed an unspecified allocation of $1 billion over five years for climate mitigation and adaptation capital grants. The Assembly, however, has earmarked specific funds for energy efficiency and clean energy projects, including: – $330 million to NYSERDA for energy efficiency programs – $200 million for zero-emission transportation projects – $150 million for thermal energy networks – $100 million for electric vehicle fast charging stations and supporting infrastructure – $100 million to NYSERDA for school-based efficiency and renewable energy – $100 million for Charge Ready NY, and $20 million for municipal buildings, public hospitals, and schools Child Tax Credit and Afterschool Programs The Assembly’s budget proposal strengthened the Governor’s proposed child tax credit expansion by adopting the Working Families Tax Credit. This will consolidate existing credits to provide qualified families with up to $1,600 per child annually. It includes: – A $1,000 credit for children aged three and under. – A $500 credit for children aged four through 16. The credit will be phased in over five years, starting with a maximum of $550 per qualifying child in the first year and reaching $1,600 per child by the final year. The Assembly’s proposal also increased funding for programs administered by the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) by $372.6 million, bringing the total to $6.2 billion. This includes $100 million for afterschool programs in high need districts that serve youth up to age 18. We also proposed $5 million in funding for afterschool providers who are not eligible for other state-funded programs but primarily serve economically disadvantaged students. I led my Assembly colleagues in advocating for this $5 million allocation, which would provide a source of funding for the afterschool programs left out of the most recent funding round. Housing The Assembly’s proposal includes $4.6 billion for the Division of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), $2.4 billion more than the Executive’s proposal. A major component of the Assembly’s budget to reduce homelessness is the inclusion of the Housing Access Voucher Program, which allocates $250 million to provide rental assistance to those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The Assembly also proposed an additional $100 million for Mitchell-Lama and NYC Housing Authority units, and $750 million for Mitchell-Lama preservation and homeownership. Additionally, I was pleased to see the adoption of a proposal I worked on with Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg. The Governor’s budget allocates $10.5 million for “technical assistance” to municipalities seeking certification as pro-housing communities. At our request, the proposal now provides that the funds may be used for grants to help municipalities carry out their housing plans. Inflation Rebate Checks & Middle-Class Tax Cuts The Assembly’s budget includes the Governor’s proposal for a one-time $3 billion inflation refund credit, providing: – $500 for taxpayers filing jointly with incomes below $300,000 – $300 for single filers with incomes below $150,000 Additionally, the Assembly would enhance the Governor’s proposed Middle-Class Tax Cut to include an immediate 1% tax cut for taxpayers with incomes below $323,200. — I hope this update is helpful. As always, I will continue to advocate for the priorities that matter most to our community. Thank you for your ongoing support!