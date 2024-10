WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE OCT 18 REPORT: THE LATIMER FLISSER FORUM COMPLETE EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE. www.wpcommunitymedia.org CH 45

Hits: 48

CRIME DOWN IN WESTCHESTER FOR 7 YEARS IN ROW

535 BUSINESSES OPENED IN 4 YEARS BY LAUNCH 1000 ENTREPRENEUR PROGRAM.

NEW YORK POWER COMPANY TO SUPPLY CLEAN ELECTRICITY TO CUT ELECTRIC BILLS FOR INCOME ELIGIBLE USERS. DETAILS TO COME

THE CASH APS ADVANCES ON PAY CHECKS SOAR CONSUMER DEBT ANOTHER GOOD REASON TO REGULATE CRYPTO AND THE INTERNET. WHY ISN’T CONGRESS PAYING ATTENTION?

JOHN BAILEY REPORTS ON THE FLISSER LATIMER FORUMĀ THURSDAY NIGHT FOR THE 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

