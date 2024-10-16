OCT 16—-WESTCHESTER LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS CURRENT ELECTION EVENTS

LWVWP Events Next Two Weeks:

Candidate Forum NY AD-88, Weds. Oct. 16
Candidate Forum CD-16, Thurs. Oct. 17
Candidate Forum NY SD-37, Tues. Oct. 22
Zoom Program-NYS Prop 1, Thurs. Oct. 24
Details below
Zoom Program
Understanding NYS Prop 1, Equal Rights Amendment

On the reverse side of your ballot in this year’s general election, you will have the opportunity to vote on NYS Proposition 1, the Equal Rights Amendment.  League members Doris Dingott and Diane Tabakman will host a Zoom program on Thursday, Oct. 24, 7-8 p.m., to provide an overview of the amendment and answer your questions.  To join the meeting, please register here.  After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
UPCOMING CANDIDATE FORUMS

U.S. Congressional District 16

Thursday, October 17, 2024
7pm to 8:30pm
White Plains Public Library
Auditorium
100 Martine Avenue
White Plains, NY 10601
Organized by LWV of Westchester

Candidates Miriam Levitt Flisser (R) and George Latimer (D) are participating.

NYS Assembly District 88

Wednesday, October 16, 2024
7pm to 8:15pm
New Rochelle City Hall
515 North Avenue
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Organized by LWVs of New Rochelle, Scarsdale, and White Plains

Candidates Thomas H. Fix, Jr. (R) and Amy R. Paulin (D) are participating.

NY Senate District 37

Tuesday, October 22, 2024
7pm to 8:30pm
White Plains Public Library
Auditorium
100 Martine Avenue
White Plains, NY 10601
Organized by LWVs of Larchmont/Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Northeast Westchester, Rivertowns, Rye, Rye Brook & Port Chester, Scarsdale, and White Plains

 Candidates Tricia S. Lindsay (R) and Shelley B. Mayer (D) are participating.

Submit a question for the NYS SD Candidates here. Deadline Fri., Oct. 18.
The General Election is right around the corner!Have questions about voting dates, candidates, or where to vote?

Vote411.org has the answers you need!

Go to Vote411.org or scan the QR Code.

