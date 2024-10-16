OCT 16—-WESTCHESTER LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS CURRENT ELECTION EVENTS

LWVWP Events Next Two Weeks: Candidate Forum NY AD-88, Weds. Oct. 16

Candidate Forum CD-16, Thurs. Oct. 17

Candidate Forum NY SD-37, Tues. Oct. 22

Zoom Program-NYS Prop 1, Thurs. Oct. 24

Understanding NYS Prop 1, Equal Rights Amendment On the reverse side of your ballot in this year’s general election, you will have the opportunity to vote on NYS Proposition 1, the Equal Rights Amendment. League members Doris Dingott and Diane Tabakman will host a Zoom program on Thursday, Oct. 24, 7-8 p.m., to provide an overview of the amendment and answer your questions. To join the meeting, please register here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. UPCOMING CANDIDATE FORUMS U.S. Congressional District 16 Thursday, October 17, 2024

7pm to 8:30pm

White Plains Public Library

Auditorium

100 Martine Avenue

White Plains, NY 10601

Organized by LWV of Westchester Candidates Miriam Levitt Flisser (R) and George Latimer (D) are participating. NYS Assembly District 88 Wednesday, October 16, 2024

7pm to 8:15pm

New Rochelle City Hall

515 North Avenue

New Rochelle, NY 10801

Organized by LWVs of New Rochelle, Scarsdale, and White Plains Candidates Thomas H. Fix, Jr. (R) and Amy R. Paulin (D) are participating. NY Senate District 37 Tuesday, October 22, 2024

7pm to 8:30pm

White Plains Public Library

Auditorium

100 Martine Avenue

White Plains, NY 10601

Organized by LWVs of Larchmont/Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Northeast Westchester, Rivertowns, Rye, Rye Brook & Port Chester, Scarsdale, and White Plains Candidates Tricia S. Lindsay (R) and Shelley B. Mayer (D) are participating. Submit a question for the NYS SD Candidates here. Deadline Fri., Oct. 18. The General Election is right around the corner!Have questions about voting dates, candidates, or where to vote? Vote411.org has the answers you need! Go to Vote411.org or scan the QR Code.