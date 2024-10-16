OCT 16—-WESTCHESTER LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS CURRENT ELECTION EVENTS

|
Zoom Program
Understanding NYS Prop 1, Equal Rights Amendment
On the reverse side of your ballot in this year’s general election, you will have the opportunity to vote on NYS Proposition 1, the Equal Rights Amendment. League members Doris Dingott and Diane Tabakman will host a Zoom program on Thursday, Oct. 24, 7-8 p.m., to provide an overview of the amendment and answer your questions. To join the meeting, please register here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.