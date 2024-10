PLAYDAY AT PLAYLAND FOR KIDS, SAILORS, HUMAN SAILBOATERS AND CHILDREN OF ALL AGES

Hits: 44

A 20 KNOTS BREEZE CHOPPED UP THE LONG ISLAND SOUND AND THIS SAILOR SET AN AMAZING PERFECT STEADY SPEEDY “TACK” AGAINST THE SOUTHEAST WIND ACROSS THE SOUND IN ABOUT A HALF HOUR..

THE BREEZE WAS STRONG ENOUGH FOR HUMAN SAILBOATS AS THIS KITE SUFFER THRILLED SHOCKED WALKERS ON THE BOARDWALK WITH HIS MASTERY OF THE BLUSTERY BREEZE EXECUTING HAIRPIN TURNS ON THE POWERFUL PUSHY 2 TO 3 FOOT SWELLS AND AIRSURFING 20 FEET ABOVE THE “HEAVIES” OR WHAT PASSES FOR HEAVIES OFF RYE BEACH. WITH 20 KNOT WINDS PUSHING HIS KITE AND HIM CONTROLLING ONE-HANDED AT TIMES IT WAS A MASTER DEMONSRATION OF STRENGTH AGILITY SKILL AND SAILING.

COW-A-BUNGA!

WHO WAS THIS MASTER OF THE AIR?