BEACH CLOSURES AND OPENINGS

Hits: 7

UPDATE: BEACH CLOSURES

(White Plains, NY) – After retesting, the following beaches associated with the preemptive closure due to rainfall must remain closed to bathers:

MAMARONECK: Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club Harbor Island Beach



NEW ROCHELLE: Hudson Park West Beach

The following beaches must remain closed due to a Harmful Algae Bloom observed in the bathing areas:

MOHEGAN LAKE: Mohegan Beach Park District Beach Mohegan Colony Association Beach



The following beaches are allowed to reopen to bathers :

CROTON ON HUDSON: Croton Point Park Beach



RYE: Rye Town Park Beach Rye Playland Beach



LARCHMONT: Larchmont Manor Park Larchmont Shore Club



MAMARONECK : Beach Point Club Orienta Beach Club

:

RYE : Coveleigh Club

:

NEW ROCHELLE : Hudson Park East Beach Davenport Club Greentree Club Surf Club

:

Residents and visitors are being advised to avoid contact with the water in the immediate area until further notice, and visit the Westchester County website for the latest updates on beach closures and reopening schedules. The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.