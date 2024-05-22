SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS LETTER TO WHITE PLAINS

Hits: 12

WPCNR The Letter Ticker. May 22, 2024:

Dear White Plains CSD Community Member,

On behalf of the White Plains CSD Board of Education, we would like to take this moment to thank you for all of your help and support throughout the budget planning and presentation processes.

As you may know, the White Plains CSD 2024-2025 Budget was passed with a (unofficial) total vote count of 1,844 YES (86%) and 307 NO.

The question regarding the authorization to create a Capital Reserve passed with a total vote count of 1,806 YES (88%) and 250 NO.

Thank you!

The candidates in BOLD were elected to the to the Board of Education. Congratulations to all!

Craig Mondschein 1,331

Jessica Buck 1,371

Donna Giambalvo 235

Rose Lovitch 479 *

Cayne Letizia 1,220 *

Ferenc Tasnady 340

Vincent Orlando 459

Leslie Hickey 536

(* denotes incumbent)

We are very thankful to all who took the time to attend budget meetings; share important information; participate in feedback meetings; and organize community gatherings. It is because of you, and the support of our WPCSD community, that we can move forward with support for our outstanding student programming! We are thrilled and we are grateful.

Thank you for your continued support of our Tigers and congratulations! #WPProud

Respectfully,

Joseph Ricca