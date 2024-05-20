MAY 20–JUDGE RESERVES DECISION ON ANTI CONGESTION PRICE MULTIPLE LAWSUITS UNTIL JUNE 30

Hits: 16

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. MAY 20, 2024:

New York Supreme Court Southern District — A spokesperson familiar with last Friday arguments in Southern District Court told WPCNR Judge Arthur Linan presiding over the multiple suits seeking to stop the start of Congestion Pricing beginning July 1 in New York, reserved decision on the matter until June 30.

The June 30 date is past the past the New York and Republican Democratic primaries dates, June 25).

Congestion pricing if the judge rules against the suits alleging possible environmental effects on neighborhoods they allege were not addressed adequately, and calling for a more thorough environmental review, would delay implementation.

Should the judge rule in favor of the plaintiffs, this could mean more legal action on part of the MTA or the Federal Government Department of Transportation (that approved congesstion pricing), delaying implementation of the toll systems.

Should the judge reject the call for a more complete environmental review, the suits may be appealed by the plaintiff parties behind the suit to the New York Appellate Court.