WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. April 22, 2024:

Dear John,

I received the same letter from Mr. Bowman on Ukraine. What he

doesn’t mention is that he wanted separate votes on foreign aid bills

because he opposes aid to Israel, and voted against it. Odd that he

claims he voted to protect democracy by approving aid to Ukraine, but

failed to protect the democracy of Israel against Hamas, whose avowed

purpose is to commit genocide.

Cliff Blau