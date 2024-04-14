APRIL 14 –ANNOUNCEMENT OF LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF WHITE PLAINS SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES FORUM MAY 9, 7 PM CALL FOR QUESTIONS

Hits: 27

The League of Women Voters of White Plains will sponsor a White Plains School Board Candidates Forum on Thursday, May 9th, at 7pm at the White Plains High School Library/Media Center. Three seats are up for election this year. While no questions will be taken from the floor, those interested in submitting questions should:

Email them to lwvwpawc@gmail.comby 5pm on May 2nd.

Write School Board Question in the Subject line.

While we will not share your name and contact information at the Forum, we ask that you include the following information to ensure that White Plains Residents have their questions heard:

Your Name: Your Address: Your Question:

Questions should be applicable to all candidates and center on White Plains School issues rather than personalities. The League will review questions and consolidate similar ones that will reflect a wide range of issues.