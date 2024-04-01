District 92 | News You Can Use

Happy Easter! To all celebrating, I send wishes for a holiday filled with blessings, joyous community, and the beauty of springtime.

Please note that, due to last weekend’s rain, many of our community Easter egg hunts and activities were rescheduled to this Saturday. These events are generally limited to local residents, so please check your village or town website or social media for details.

Presidential Primary Election

Last Day to Vote: Tuesday, April 2

Early voting in the 2024 Presidential Primary will finish on Saturday, March 30. There is no early voting on Easter Sunday, March 31. Westchester County residents can cast their ballots at any of 24 early voting centers. For a schedule, list of locations, and other information, visit Early Voting 2024 at the Westchester County Board of Elections.

Presidential Primary Day is Tuesday, April 2. The polls will be open from 6 AM to 9 PM. Voters can confirm their polling place here.

Please note that, in New York State, only registered Democratic and Republican voters are eligible to vote in their respective party’s presidential primary.

For all other voting information, visit the Westchester County Board of Elections.

Green Energy Milestone

As we continue to make progress toward the State’s Climate Act goals, the New York Independent System Operator reported on Monday that New York recently set new records for hourly wind and solar generation. Wind power facilities generated 2,176 megawatts during the 1 PM hour on Saturday, March 9 and served 12% of system load. Behind-the-meter and front-of-the-meter solar resources generated 3,832 megawatts during the 12 PM hour on Tuesday, March 12 and served 21% of system load. One megawatt is approximately the amount of electricity required to supply 800 to 1,000 homes.

Move Over Law Takes Effect

Help keep our roadways safe! With the new Move Over Law, drivers are now required to slow down or move over when any vehicle is stopped on the side of the road. Formerly covering emergency, hazard, highway, and towing vehicles, this law has been expanded to apply to all vehicles. Learn more here.

Preventing Insurance Charges

after the Death of a Spouse

The Assembly has passed legislation that would require auto insurers provide supplemental spousal liability insurance to insured drivers that have a spouse (A.9407). This bill is intended to ensure that only those that need such coverage would automatically receive it. In addition, it gives any insured driver the option to purchase supplemental spousal liability insurance coverage upon written request and requires insurers to notify insureds upon policy issuance, renewal, or amendment about the inclusion or availability of supplemental spousal liability coverage.

HEAP Extended through April 12

Governor Hochul has announced a second round of the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) — with applications accepted through April 12. New Yorkers who have used up their regular and first emergency benefits may apply. HEAP, which is overseen by the Office of Temporary Disability Assistance, is federally funded and can help eligible New Yorkers heat and cool their homes. Learn more and apply for HEAP here.

Railroad Accessibility Survey

The MTA is committed to increasing the accessibility of its system and would like to hear directly from residents on their priorities as they use our railroads. Please take ten minutes to complete the Spring 2024 Railroad Accessibility Survey. The feedback gathered will inform how MTA programs and initiatives can be improved for its ridership. Take the MTA Spring 2024 Railroad Accessibility Survey here.

NYMTC Online Public Forums

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Council (NYMTC) invites you to join a series of Online Public Forums where you can share your insights on critical transportation issues, needs, and opportunities in the areas of freight, active transportation, and accessibility services with regional transportation experts.

Information shared during these 90-minute interactive virtual forums will be collected and used in the update of Moving Forward 2055, the next Regional Transportation Plan for New York City, Long Island, and Lower Hudson Valley.

Listed below are the topics, dates, and meeting links. Visit NYMTC’s movingforward2055.org for updates and to learn more.

Moving Freight – NYMTC Regional Freight Forum

A conversation with regional experts and participants on how trends in manufacturing, cargo delivery, and consumer behavior could impact the region’s transportation system and change personal and business transportation needs. Click to join: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 3:00–4:30 PM or 7:00–8:30 PM.

Moving Actively – NYMTC Regional Active Transportation Forum

A conversation with regional experts and participants on active transportation (biking, walking, or rolling) trends, priority projects, and gaps in safe connections for all users. Click to join: Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 3:00–4:30 PM or 7:00–8:30 PM.

Moving Accessibly – NYMTC Regional Human Services Transportation Forum

A conversation with regional experts and participants on mobility needs for human services transportation, healthcare transportation access, and transportation for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Click to join: Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 3:00–4:30 PM or 7:00–8:30 PM.

Westchester County

Community Needs Assessment

The Westchester County Department of Planning is crafting its Consolidated Plan, a five-year plan to assess affordable housing needs and development goals in the 31 municipalities that make up the Urban County Consortium. The Plan defines strategies to address housing, community development needs, and current market conditions for all of the municipalities in the Urban County Consortium. Once completed, the plan helps to inform the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on how federal funding should be allocated through the CDBG, HOME, and ESG programs over the next five years.

To ensure the success of the next Consolidated Plan, the Westchester County Planning Department is seeking community input from residents, business owners, nonprofits, and public housing authorities through online surveys.

The communities that make up the Westchester Urban County Consortium are: Ardsley, Bedford, Briarcliff Manor, Bronxville, Cortlandt, Croton-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Elmsford, Greenburgh, Hasting-on-Hudson, Irvington, Larchmont, Lewisboro, Mamaroneck Town, Mamaroneck Village, Mount Kisco, New Castle, North Salem, Ossining Town, Ossining Village, Peekskill, Pelham Village, Pleasantville, Port Chester, Rye Brook, Rye Town, Scarsdale, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Tuckahoe, and Yorktown.

Complete a survey as a community resident

Complete a survey as a stakeholder

(nonprofit organization, business owner or public housing authority)

Fair & Affordable Rental Housing

Last Call: Applications Due April 2

In late Spring 2024, 79 residential units and 8 affordable rental units will be ready for occupancy at the newly constructed Pleasantville Lofts. The affordable units are available by lottery to households at or below 80% of Westchester County’s Area Median Income adjusted by household size. The Pleasantville Lofts affordable units include one studio, five one-bedroom and two two-bedroom units. Utilities are not included in the rent.

Applications are due April 2, 2024. Qualified applicants will be placed in a lottery, which will be held in the weeks following the application deadline. Applications received after the deadline will be added to a waitlist.

To apply online or to download an application, brochure, or additional information, visit Housing Action Council at www.housingactioncouncil.org, email at hac@affordablehomes.org, or call 914-332-4144.

Upcoming Job Fairs



Clean Energy Careers Job & Resource Fair

Wednesday, April 3 – 2–7 PM

Elisabeth Haub School of Law, Pace University

78 N. Broadway, White Plains



Untapped Solutions Job & Resource Fair

Wednesday, April 10 – 10 AM–2 PM

Yonkers Public (Riverfront) Library

1 Larkin Center, Yonkers



Diverse Abilities Job Fair

Tuesday, April 30 – 11 AM–3 PM

Westchester County Center

198 Central Avenue, White Plains