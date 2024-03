Hits: 71

PUBLIC NOTICE

Public notice is hereby given that the Planning Board of the City of White Plains, New York will hold a meeting on March 26, 2024 at 7:00pm at White Plains City Hall Common Council Chambers at 255 Main Street, White Plains, New York.

This meeting is the rescheduled March 19, 2024 meeting. The public hearing will be re-opened on the application of Robert Knapp for approval of an in-ground swimming pool located at 20 Paddock Road (SBL: 138.09-23-1.14).