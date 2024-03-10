Letter from Nikki Haley’s Daughter

Stephen,

I wanted to send you one last Friday message to thank you for standing with my mom and to let you know how incredibly proud I am of her. My dad launched $5 Friday as a way for our family to keep you updated and give you an inside look at our family and the incredible person my mom is. It has been a pleasure to step in for him while he serves our country overseas.

When I stood by my mom, dad, Rena, and Josh on stage in Charleston 13 months ago, I didn’t know what the next year of our lives would look like. All I knew was that I was already so proud of my mom.

I’ve watched my mom’s strength and resilience throughout my entire life, but the past 13 months have been incredibly special.

I watched my mom go non-stop with little to no sleep for over a year, all because she truly cares about this great nation.

I watched my mom pour everything she has into this campaign because she knows our country deserves better.

I watched my mom inspire young girls on the campaign trail who would give her friendship bracelets as she would talk with them and tell them that strong girls become strong leaders.

I watched my mom fight for the voices of millions of Americans who wanted a choice for a better, stronger country.

I watched my mom take on 12 other candidates one by one, even when others doubted her.

I watched my mom stand by my grandma who moved here legally more than 50 years ago, as my grandma voted for her daughter for president.

I watched my mom make history by becoming the first woman to ever win not just one but two Republican primaries.

I watched my mom fight for our country, inspire Americans, and provide hope for a better future.

…All while being a mom.

…All while taking care of her 90-year-old parents.

…All while my dad has been deployed overseas for the past 8 months.

There is no better word to describe what I feel about my mom than the word proud.

My mom fought because she knows the difference between right and wrong.

She outworked everyone around her because she knows you and your kids deserve better.

She poured her all, day and night, for 13 months into this campaign because when she was growing up, her parents taught her that even on our worst days, we are blessed to live in America.

So as I sign off on this final Friday message, I want to thank you for everything you’ve done to support my mom. You have played a part in giving people hope across this country. You have played a part in making history.

I could never be more proud of my mom. She’s amazing, and we’re just so grateful that people like you got to be a part of this wonderful fight for our country’s future.

Thank you.

My best,

Nalin Haley