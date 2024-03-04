MIDWEST, MOST REGIONS SEEING HIGH ACTIVITY–NATIONAL OUTLOOK OF ILLNESS ACROSS COUNTRY. RSV NO LONGER A FACTOR.

Hits: 0
|
Welcome to Outbreak Outlook! This is the free, national version. Paid subscribers can access regional editions of the newsletter, which contain more local information. Not signed up yet but interested in getting the regional insights? Subscribe and follow these easy instructions at this link.
Respiratory Diseases
ILI
Most of the country is seeing improvements in influenza-like illness.
The big exception is the Midwestern region, which is experiencing a big second bump. Moreover, despite general improvements (except the Midwest), most regions of the country are still seeing high levels of activity. We have at least a few weeks of flu season left ahead of us, and possibly a month or more.
By age: Outpatient ILI remained mostly the same across all age groups. Children ages 0-4 continue to have high rates of fever and cough or sore throat, at over 10%. The 5-24 age group is in better shape at 7%. The older age groups are all below 5%.
By region: The Midwest is still in the thick of it, with high and rising rates of ILI. The West has generally lower levels of ILI but is still taking a bit longer to turn the corner. The South and Northeast are headed in the right direction, but still well above the baseline of 2.9%.
COVID-19
Covid-19 activity is heading in the right direction, with the rate of new hospitalizations dropping to 6. This is comparable to September, of the start of the “summer wave” (which never really became a significant wave). Wastewater concentration is also improving in most areas of the country, with the exception of the Midwest, which is stable.
All four regions are seeing improvements in Covid-19 hospitalizations. This includes the South, which has faced relatively high levels of Covid-19 hospitalizations throughout the fall and winter months. Secondary indicators like emergency department visits and test positivity are improving too.
With any luck, we’ll see continued improvements until at least mid-Summer. That has been the trend for the past few years, and I don’t see a reason why we would depart from that pattern.
Stomach Bugs
As foretold, norovirus activity continues to rise. At the national level, test positivity is 12.3%, up from 11.6% the week prior. Peak norovirus season will last through perhaps April. So far, this season does not seem out of the ordinary.
Norovirus causes the classic “stomach bug,” with vomiting and diarrhea that usually resolves in a couple of days. The biggest concern is preventing dehydration. This is especially important in children and older adults, who dehydrate quickly. I keep Pedialyte powder packets in the pantry, because they take up less space and have a longer shelf life than bottles of liquid rehydration products. Water, broth, popsicles, diluted juice, sports drinks, etc. are also good options. Don’t fall behind by waiting until dehydration sets in. Encourage frequent sips from the onset of illness.
More on preventing the stomach bug: Norovirus spreads very easily between people through the “fecal-oral” route. To stop it from spreading, wash your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and before eating or preparing food. I also use hand sanitizer while I’m in public like after I use self-checkout at the grocery store or when I use public transportation, but you should know that hand sanitizer is not as effective against norovirus as hand washing. Be sure to wash your hands properly when you get home. Most importantly, stay home if you have vomiting or diarrhea.
If someone in your household gets norovirus, you can reduce the chance it will spread by keeping them out of the kitchen and disinfecting contaminated (read: bathroom) and shared surfaces. Also regard laundry like bedsheets, clothes, and towels as contaminated. Use gloves when handling the items and wash them thoroughly with hot water on the longest cleaning cycle.
Other bugs
Food recalls
The following foods are being recalled because they are contaminated. Please check your cupboards and throw out any of these items:
New
Previously reported:
In other news