WHITE PLAINS WEEK 7 PM, MONDAY THE FRIDAY FEB 16 REPORT ON FIOS CH 45 COUNTYWIDE, WHITE PLAINS OPTIMUM CH. 76 AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG NOW

Hits: 100

THE GREAT WHITE

TOM SUOZZI TO THE RESCUE! TOM SUOZZI TO THE RESCUE! FOR 8 MONTHS. ONE MORE CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

TRICIA LINDSAY CHALLENGES STATE SENATOR SHELLEY MAYER FOR 37TH STATE SENATE DISTRICT

INDEPENDENT REDISTRICTING COMMISSION IN “COMPROMISE” APPROVES PROPOSED NEW CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT¬† REDRAW SENDS IT TO STATE LEGISLATURE. VOTERS AWAIT THE MAPS, DEMOGRAPHICS.¬†

PAUL FEINER: CON EDISON UNCAPPED ELECTRIC RATES APPROACH FIXED SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER RATES FOR ELECTRICITY. 

NOAM BRANSON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SUTAINABLE WESTCHESTER ANALYZES PERFORMANCE OF SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER, AND TALKS OF THE FUTURE. (CONTRACT IS COMING UP FOR NEGOTIATION)

WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS AVERAGE 91% OF TOTAL BEDS. NOT AS A RESULT OF COVID BUT OF STREAM OF PATIENTS

WITH JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW