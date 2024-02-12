The Rolandi Forecast on the Suozzi-Pilip Race Special Election to Replace George Santos.

Hits: 22

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2024: By Professor Stephen S. Rolandi. February 12, 2024:

The special election to choose the candidate who will complete the balance of disgraced former Representative George Santos’ term will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. This election pits former Nassau County Executive/U.S. Representative Tom Suozzi (D) against first time Congressional candidate Mazi Pilip, a Democrat running on the Republican-Conservative lines.

Over $ 20 million has been spent by both candidates in a race with national implications. Suozzi has run the better race, aided by key endorsements. Pilip will no doubt be helped by the border security/immigration issue, while Suozzi will be helped by voters favoring reproductive freedom/pro-choice.

Pilip did not campaign this weekend, a strategic error in my view.

In a low turnout that will likely see a major winter storm on Election Day, my call is: SUOZZI 51%, PILIP 49% .