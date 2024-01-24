LEGISLATIVE UPDATE FROM THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS

|
LWVNYS was at the New York State Election Commissioners Conference
Each year I have the incredible honor to celebrate my birthday at the semi annual NYS Election Commissioners Conference!
This year, I was joined by LWVNYS Board member and Election Specialist, Kate Doran, along with advocates from the Brennan Center,
Common Cause, and Citizens Union. Many sessions were focused on gearing up Boards of Election for the 2024 election season.
We spoke with Commissioners from across the state (many of whom had lovely things to say about their local League!). The most common concern for 2024 was recruiting poll workers and staffing for local boards.
Tell me more about Vote Early by Mail?
The lawsuit is in progress; in the meantime, the new law will still be in effect. Do you have questions about how Early Vote by Mail
will work?
Check out the State Board of Elections guidance here! This page makes it easy to compare vote early by mail and the absentee ballot process.