LEGISLATIVE UPDATE FROM THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS

Check out all the upcoming events! A Tuesday Legislative Update?! We were so busy last week we didn’t have even have time to post! Check out what we we’ve been up to! New York Voting Rights Act in Action! Last week, voters in Mount Pleasant New York filed one of the first lawsuits in the state based upon the New York Voting Rights Act. Hispanic voters in the area alleged that the towns at-large voting method does not adhere to the NYVRA as it does not allow for equal representation for Hispanic voters. Read more about the lawsuit here! The Legal Defense Fund backs the allegations and urged the town to make changes. Read their letter here. Budget Released The Executive Budget has officially been released! We were pleasantly surprised to see sufficient funding for the Public Campaign Finance Board as well as some funds set aside for local boards of elections. Keep your eyes peeled for a more in-depth analysis to come! Tomorrow starts the budget hearings which typically run from 9am-8pm each day. The budget briefing book can be found here and the detailed bills can be found here. We presented our findings on voting in jails at the NYS Sheriff’s Association Conference The League was invited to present its recent report on voting in jails at the annual NYS Sheriffs’ Association meeting which was held this week. Laura Ladd Bierman, LWVNYS Executive Director, introduced the League and the survey and process used for the study. Hazel Weiser, Project Manager for the study and member of the LWVNYS Criminal Justice Reform Committee, presented the results of the survey and offered assistance by local leagues in getting detainees registered, educated and voting in the jails. While full programs for voter engagement was found in jails in 12 counties, many counties were found to have minimal programs or no programs. The purpose of the presentation was to offer assistance by the League to the Sheriffs in getting more detainees registered and voting. The Sheriffs were receptive and follow-up is being planned. The full report can be found here. LWVNYS was at the New York State Election Commissioners Conference Each year I have the incredible honor to celebrate my birthday at the semi annual NYS Election Commissioners Conference! This year, I was joined by LWVNYS Board member and Election Specialist, Kate Doran, along with advocates from the Brennan Center, Common Cause, and Citizens Union. Many sessions were focused on gearing up Boards of Election for the 2024 election season. We spoke with Commissioners from across the state (many of whom had lovely things to say about their local League!). The most common concern for 2024 was recruiting poll workers and staffing for local boards. Tell me more about Vote Early by Mail? The lawsuit is in progress; in the meantime, the new law will still be in effect. Do you have questions about how Early Vote by Mail will work? Check out the State Board of Elections guidance here! This page makes it easy to compare vote early by mail and the absentee ballot process. Mark Your Calendars! New York is Not Disposable Advocacy Days: February 27th The New York Waste Reduction Coalition is hosting an in-person advocacy day at the NYS Capital in Albany, NY on Tuesday, February 27th to advance the Bigger Better Bottle Bill and the Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act. If you plan to attend the in-person Advocacy Day on Tuesday, February 27, we will gather at Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 85 Chestnut Street, Albany, NY 12210. Click here to register. Legislative Hot Topics Event: February 3rd Join the State League the League’s state issue specialists on February 3rd at 10:00AM for a virtual event about the 2024 legislative session. This program will take a look at how the New York State League adopts and takes action on issues and sets legislative priorities. We will also introduce the various state issue specialists, how members can get engaged in their work, and what the expected hot topics are for the 2024 legislative session. Register for this program here.