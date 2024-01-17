WESTCHESTER SURPASSES NYC NEW COVID CASES ON ONE DAY SATURDAY. COVID SPREAD RETAINS MOMENTUM, SPREAD RATE.

Hits: 14

NASSAU SUFFOLK, ORANGE, ROCKLAND, DUTCHESS ULSTER, PUTNAM, SULLIVAN AND WESTCHESTER NEW COVID CASES COMBINED HAVE 2,906 FOR THE WEEK. NEW YORK CITY REPORTED 15,321 CASES IN 7 DAYS LAST WEEK (2,881 DAILY)

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS SURVEILLANCE. Statistics from New York Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey. January 17, 2024:

Westchester Reported 1,984 new persons coming down with covid January 7-13, the second week of the month.

The Westchester new covid cases on Saturday were 38% more than reported by the five boroughs New York City new cases of 1,234 on one day Saturday according to New York State Department of Health.

For the week January 7 to 13, the Westchester 1,984 cases compared to 15,321 new covid cases in New York City

The number persons in Westchester County also reported one day in which covid cases confirmed by New York State positiveS based on persons coming in after they had had an antigen test (self administered), exceeded lab-verified PCR tests.

WPCNR has long suspected that antigen tests taken by individuals that show positive have been ignored until they start to feel sick then they go and get tested are confirmed positive.

Last Thursday, January 12 of the 380 new Westchester covid positives, only 163 tests were confirmed PCR tests and 217 were found positive among antigen test self-administered persons.

WPCNR has long suspected before antigen tests were available for the home that the reason positives were higher than NY Health Department numbers that persons were not getting tested, They were going to work or sending students to school, until they got sick then went in to be treated, and tested positive.

No one in official capacity in Health Departments or in county or town positions have pointed this possibility. I noticed this in August of 2023 when antigen test-positives were separarated out in the daily totals.

The growing number of antigen positive indicate Individuals that show positive have been ignored the positive until they start to feel sick then they go and get tested and are confirmed positive. This behavior, of persons ignoring positive antigen results until they got symptoms, may be contributing to the obviously growing suburban counties that are approximately have the New York City population are now infecting more than all five boroughs of the city.

The first week in December 2023, Westchester had 764 covid infections, of those infections 387 (51%) tested positive through an antigen test and were confirmed. Last week ending January 13, 6 weeks later, of 1,984 covid cases last week , 1,325 were confirned with PCR tests, and 717 (54%) were confirmed positive as a result of antigen tests.

What do I take from this? People relying on antigen tests as they they go about their lives in (“post-covid times,”) if they do not take an antigen test, or if they do, and it is positive,but they do not feel sick, but for one reason or another do not want to miss work, get treated, not socialize, they could be spreading the disease to more persons who do not have it because they are infected with the virus.

The fact that in six weeks Westchester infections of covid have gone from 764 infections that week of Dec 3-9 to– 1,984 5 weeks later as of January 13, indicates that though antigen test positives make up about 54% of all new covid infections, it cannot be overlooked as a factor that many are thinking they are not sick after they take an antigen test even if positive or worse do not self-test after socializaations, until you feel sick could be a source of the spread we are experiencing, combined of course with not having all your vaccines, or worse out socializing in schools, parties, large events.

The JN.1 variant is highly contagious if you have the variant in your respiratory system you can spread it inside of 1 hour to another person.

This could be why the middle to end of the week reported infections are soaring and have been doing so since the New Years weekend.

Monday through Friday the last two weeks: Daily New Cases Day by Day in Westchester

WEEK SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SAT TOTAL

3/31-JAN 6 202 265 426 378 303 272 196 2,036

JAN 7-13 154 397 321 275 289 380 168 1,984

In the Mid-Hudson Region, Westchester led all 7 counties with 1,984 infections of covid, followed by Orange with 99, Rockland, 50 and Dutchess 45. Ulster, Putnam and Sullivan had 20, 14,and 11 respectively.

Nassau and Suffolk continue to average 700 infections a week between both counties.

Westchester averaged 29.3 infections a day for 7 days per 100,000 per population, there are 10.04 sections of 100,000 in the county This 29 a day in new infections resulted in 294 infection a day in the county for 7 days which works out to 2,059 a week.

Multiply that by 4 times and the month of January could see 8,236 infections by the end of end of the month. In the last three weeks, the 2,191 infections the week of Dec 24-31 in Westchester County have spread the disease to 2 persons in 2 weeks ended Saturday slightly increasing the 1 spreading to 1 person that resulted in keeping the numbers of new infections slightly lower the last two weeks.