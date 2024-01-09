WHITE PLAINS SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS COMMENTS ON WHITE PLAINS DISTRICT REACTION TO YONKERS ANTI-SEMITIC BASKETBALL GAME ACTS

Hits: 13

White Plains School Superintendent Dr. Joseph Ricca, wrote this statement to WPCNR on the antisemitic acts at the January 4 Roosevelt School Lefel School basketball game last week:

“We are aware of this unacceptable situation and our WPCSD team has predetermined measures that are to be followed should such a situation occur during one of our contests.

Section I and the WPCSD (as well as neighboring districts) take a strong stance against such behaviors, and we will not tolerate any such situations, nor will we allow our students to be part of a contest within which they occur.

If such a situation were to occur, it would be handled swiftly and in accordance with our Code of Conduct.”

The Code of Conduct for students in the White Plains Public Schools as of 2022, can be read here:

https://ny01000029.schoolwires.net/cms/lib/NY01000029/Centricity/Domain/635/CODEOFCONDUCTFINAL2022-%20ENGLISH.pdf