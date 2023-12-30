NEW YEARS NEWS: EVEN YEAR ELECTIONS PASSED IN NY. FREE BEELINE BUSES TO AND FROM WHITE PLAINS FOR NEW YEARS EVE BALL DROP

District 92 | News You Can Use

Happy New Year! I wish a joyful, healthy, and rewarding 2024 to all — and a very fun and safe New Year’s Eve celebration to kick it off.

Stay Safe from Drunk Driving

Never drink and drive.

Don’t let someone get behind the wheel if that person has been drinking.

If you’re hosting a gathering, make sure everyone has a sober ride home.

Call 911 if you see a drunk driver.

Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

Recent data shows that December drunk driving deaths are near a 15-year high. Please keep in mind the dangers and consequences of driving drunk and do your part to keep our roads safe.

If you’re celebrating and drinking this weekend, remember to plan ahead with a sober driver to take you home. If you’re the designated driver, it’s important to take the role seriously and don’t consume alcohol or use other drugs.

New York’s free “Have a Plan” app will allow you to designate a driver, call a cab or ride share, and to review the consequences of impaired driving. You can also use the app to report an impaired driver. “Have a Plan” is available for Apple, Android, and Windows smart phones.

Thruway Holiday Update

Most Lane Closures Suspended for the New Year’s Eve Weekend

Free Coffee and Hot Tea for Thruway Travelers

To ease travel during the busy holiday weekend, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended from 6 AM Friday, December 29, through 6 AM Tuesday, January 2. Some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers for emergency repairs.

The New York State Thruway Authority will also continue its tradition of offering free coffee and hot tea to travelers at 27 plazas along the Thruway from 11 PM New Year’s Eve through 7 AM New Year’s morning to promote safety and alert driving.

Find more Thruway information and resources at thruway.ny.gov.

Metro-North Holiday Update

Extra New Year’s Eve Service on Subways and Commuter Rails

Off-Peak Fares in Effect on Commuter Railroads

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is the best way to ring in the New Year in New York City as millions hit the roads to shop, eat, and travel. Most MTA agencies are operating on weekend or holiday schedules, while running additional trains for riders heading into the city for New Year’s Eve festivities.

New Year’s Eve:

On Sunday, December 31, Metro-North will operate on a Sunday schedule. Additional outbound service from Grand Central Terminal will operate after midnight until 5 AM.

On West of Hudson lines, additional service will run after midnight on the Pascack Valley and Port Jervis lines.

New Year’s Day:

On Monday, January 1, Metro-North will operate on a special schedule with hourly service at most stations.

For real-time service updates and information, customers can use the MTA’s official apps MYmta and TrainTime. Learn more at mta.info/guides/apps.

Bee-Line Holiday Update

Free New Year’s Eve Shuttle Service in White Plains, Yonkers, and New Rochelle

There will be a special New Year’s Eve Bee-Line bus shuttle service to facilitate safe and convenient transportation for residents and visitors during the festive celebrations. All Bee-Line service remains fare-free through January 1.

White Plains Shuttle:

Route: Start at White Plains Trans Center, R/T Lexington, L/T Main St., R/T Mamaroneck, L/T Maple Ave., L/T Bloomingdale Rd., L/T Westchester Ave, L/T Broadway, R/T Martine back to Trans Center.

Service Hours: Buses will begin service at 7 PM and run approximately every 20 minutes.

Last Bus: The last bus departing from White Plains Trans Center will be at 1 AM.

Bus Stops: Buses will stop at all existing bus stops along the designated routes.

Yonkers Shuttle:

Route: Start on Central Ave. opposite Raceway, L/T McLean Ave., L/T Bronx River Rd., L/T Yonkers Ave, L/T Central Ave to opposite Raceway.

Service Hours: Buses will begin service at 7 PM and run approximately every 30 minutes.

Last Bus: The final bus leaving Clark Street (Yonkers Casino) will be at 1 AM.

Bus Stops: Buses will make stops at all existing bus stops along the specified routes.

New Rochelle Shuttle:

Route: Start at New Rochelle Intermodal Center, R/T North Ave, R/T Huguenot St, L/T Pintard at monument onto Main St. L/T River Ave (Echo Avenue), L/T Huguenot St, R/T North Ave, L/T Into Intermodal Center.

Service Hours: Buses will begin service at 7 PM and run approximately every 20 minutes.

Last Bus: The last bus departing from New Rochelle Intermodal Center will be at 1 AM.

Bus Stops: Buses will make stops at all existing bus stops along the designated routes.

For more information visit Bee-Line Bus on the Westchester County website or call 914-813-7777.

Recently Enacted Legislation

The Governor of New York has until the end of December to sign or veto bills that were passed by the Legislature during the calendar year. Conversely, legislation that was passed by both houses but remains unsigned by December 31 will expire without taking effect.

So far this month, Governor Hochul has enacted these items from our 2023 legislative session:

A.4282B – Even-Year Elections: Expands access to the ballot box and makes it easier to vote in local elections by aligning many county and town elections currently held in odd-numbered years with statewide and legislative elections that are held in even-numbered years.

A.3484 – LLC Transparency Act: Creates a database of the beneficial owners of Limited Liability Corporations that is accessible to government agencies and law enforcement, allowing members of law enforcement and regulatory authorities to uncover misconduct.

A.4023 – Fraud Protection for Low-Income New Yorkers: Requires stores accepting electronic benefit transfer cards to warn of skimming scams, in order to help prevent residents from falling victim to this practice and losing their SNAP benefits or cash assistance.

A.7669 – Reducing Court Backlog: Increases the number of judges serving on certain courts, to help alleviate the current backlog of nearly 120,000 cases in jurisdictions across the State.

A.3983 – Angelica’s Law: Decreases the number of prior license suspensions needed to qualify for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a class E felony; named for 14-year-old Angelica Nappi, who died in 2008 after a crash caused by a driver with multiple prior suspensions.

A.5791A – Defining “Mass Shooting” in New York State: Aligns the State’s definition of “mass shooting” with that of the Federal Bureau of Investigations — as a shooting incident where there are at least four people murdered with a firearm, shotgun, or rifle — in order to facilitate emergency response measures and community access to emergency funding and resources.

A.5088 – Task Force for Missing BIPOC Women and Girls: Establishes a task force on missing women and girls who are Black, Indigenous, and/or people of color — a cohort that comprised 43% of the more than 271,000 missing women and girls reported in 2022, per the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.

A.7691 – Commission to Study Reparations and Racial Justice: Creates a new commission to examine the legacy of slavery and its lingering negative effects on people currently living in the State of New York, with the goal of issuing issue a report consisting of recommendations for appropriate action to address enduring inequities.

A.6216B – Strengthening Rent Stabilization: Strengthens protections for rent stabilized tenants throughout New York State by making various changes to avoid improper deregulations or rent increases and improve enforcement of the rent stabilization laws.

A.6115 – Lead Pipe Right to Know Act: Requires that information about the number and location of lead pipes be made easily available to the public, so that state and federal resources can be secured and efficiently targeted to support local efforts to remove all lead pipes impacting New York’s drinking water.

A.2917 – Protecting Wildlife from Hunting Derbies: Prohibits the wasteful taking of certain wildlife by making certain hunting contests, competitions, tournaments, and derbies that allow for the take of large numbers of wildlife unlawful; does not ban hunting or fishing.

A.7640 – Birds and Bees Protection Act: Protects New Yorkers and our insects and and other wildlife by prohibiting the use of certain neonicotinoid pesticides on treated corn, soybean, and wheat seed crops, as well as outdoor ornamental plants and turfs.

It’s been my honor to serve in this first year as your State Assemblymember. I look forward to representing the interests of our residents in the new legislative session, which opens on January 3, and I will continue to share the “news you can use” from Albany and across our communities in the year to come.

If my office can be of assistance to you, please respond to this email or call 914-631-1605.



MaryJane Shimsky

Assemblymember 92nd District